Kazakhstan maps out science city in Kurchatov, powering up for nuclear future

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. Considering the prospects of constructing a nuclear power plant in the Abai region of Kazakhstan, it is necessary to prepare a detailed plan for a science city in Kurchatov, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, Trend reports.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out that today subsoil users allocate one percent of their income for the development of science.

“This measure should be understood not as a tax, but as a contribution to strengthening the technological potential of the country. The government must ensure prudent, effective, and transparent use of these funds from a single center. Special attention should be given to the creation of atomic science cities. Based on the Institute of Nuclear Physics in Almaty, it is necessary to consider the possibility of creating a multipurpose research reactor. Considering the potential of the Institute, it can become the core of a new science city in the country. At the same time, the financial capabilities of the state should be taken into account, and we should not ‘scatter’ multi-billion projects. The same applies to other similar projects. Considering the prospects of building a nuclear power plant in the Abai region, it is necessary to prepare a detailed plan for a science city in Kurchatov,” Tokayev noted.

Another extremely important direction mentioned in the speech is the development of nuclear medicine.

“The application of advanced nuclear technologies will significantly increase the efficiency of the national healthcare system, especially in the treatment of oncological and cardiovascular diseases. The Government’s task is to ensure the development and implementation of domestic radiopharmaceuticals, as well as to create a network of nuclear medicine centers based on leading clinics and universities,” the President of Kazakhstan instructed.