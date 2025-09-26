Azerbaijan's Khojaly hosts commemoration ceremony on September 27 - Memorial Day (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ Azerbaijan's Khojaly hosted a commemoration ceremony at the city's Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of September 27 - Memorial Day, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs, followed by laying flowers at their graves and prayers for their memory.

According to information, speakers at the ceremony recalled the Second Karabakh War that began on September 27, 2020, and highlighted the historic victory of the Azerbaijani Army.

The ceremony noted that the local anti-terror measures conducted in 2023 ensured the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty. Currently, extensive reconstruction and development works are underway in the liberated territories, with the phased return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

Within the framework of the “Great Return” program, the resettlement process covers both Khojaly city and nearby villages. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, employees of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service, police officers of Khojaly district, families of martyrs, and war veterans.

