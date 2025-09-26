Competitive procurement drives Azerbaijan's infrastructure spending, ADB analyst says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ The introduction of a competitive auction mechanism could become a key tool for Azerbaijan to ensure transparent pricing and attract private investment in energy and infrastructure projects, as successfully demonstrated in Uzbekistan and other countries, said Ali Malik, Senior Investment Specialist at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 event, Malik noted that Uzbekistan’s experience is illustrative.

"Since 2018, ADB has supported a series of deals, including solar power projects with a combined capacity of around 1 gigawatt, construction of wastewater treatment facilities in Namangan, and solar generation and energy storage projects in Guzar.

Competitive auctions allow projects to be implemented at the lowest cost and open the market to international investors,” he said.

Malik highlighted that ADB recently signed a consultancy agreement with the Azerbaijani government for a wastewater treatment project, which includes preparing a tender and engaging the private sector.

The specialist further elucidated that, subsequent to a recent procurement process in Azerbaijan, ACWA Power has successfully clinched a contract to execute the nation’s inaugural desalination initiative.



“This case study unequivocally illustrates the efficacy of meticulously architected initiatives in drawing premier global stakeholders to the Azerbaijani marketplace,” he concluded.

