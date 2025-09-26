Uzbekistan eyes expanded partnership with Belarus

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 26. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a meeting with Maxim Ryzhenkov, Foreign Minister of Belarus, Trend reports.

“During the meeting, we reviewed the current state and prospects of Uzbekistan–Belarus relations, focusing on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and deepening cultural and humanitarian ties,” Saidov wrote on his official social media account.

“Uzbekistan remains committed to further developing its partnership with Belarus for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” he added.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus reached $620.1 million, marking a 14.8 percent increase compared to 2023. In 2025, both countries aim to raise their bilateral trade volume to $1 billion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel