Kazakhstan eyes nuclear power to secure energy future, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. Ensuring the country’s energy security and independence is a strategic task for Kazakhstan, and today we are implementing advanced technologies in various industrial sectors and carrying out large-scale projects, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, currently, 416 nuclear reactors are operating worldwide.

“In the U.S., 94 nuclear reactors are in operation, yet the country produces insufficient amounts of its own uranium. Kazakhstan supplies 24 percent of the fuel to the American market. A similar situation exists in France, where more than 50 plants receive uranium mined in our country. To date, 31 countries produce energy at nuclear power plants. Thus, every sixth country uses peaceful atomic energy, and about 20 more plan to build nuclear reactors. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to cooperation with countries possessing advanced technologies in this field,” said the President.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan has started work on the comprehensive modernization of energy sources.

“The most important thing is that we have begun developing nuclear energy. At the national referendum, a decision was made to build a nuclear power plant. Undoubtedly, nuclear energy is an extremely important and necessary energy source for Kazakhstan. Moreover, not only we, but other countries are actively developing this sector,” he noted