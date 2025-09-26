Serbia-Australia ties reinforced through official talks in Sydney

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Damjan Jović, met in Sydney with Matt Thistlethwaite, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Commonwealth of Australia, Trend reports.

Key topics in the domain of bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, including opportunities to further enhance economic ties and investment cooperation.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation through high-level visits, particularly considering the size and importance of the Serbian diaspora in Australia. The officials also exchanged views on current global and regional issues.

The discussion included the specialized Expo 2027 to be held in Belgrade, as well as preparations for the upcoming 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Serbia and Australia.