Icherisheher goes digital: Yelo Bank joins a new initiative (PHOTO)

Baku lives not only through its modern buildings but also through the spirit of Icherisheher, which carries the imprint of centuries. To preserve this unique cultural heritage and present it to future generations in a more contemporary format, Yelo Bank has joined a new initiative.

A memorandum of cooperation between Yelo Bank and the Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher” aims to promote national cultural heritage, expand tourism opportunities, and accelerate the Administration’s digital transformation. The document was signed by Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Reserve Administration, and Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of Yelo Bank.

Within the framework of this cooperation, the parties plan to create a digital information and communication system for managing the reserve, apply scientific and technical innovations, draw on international experience, strengthen open communication with the public, and ensure that public information is regularly updated through a mobile application. Mutual collaboration and the implementation of joint projects in this field are also among the key objectives.

As a result, both local residents and international visitors will be able to discover the spirit of ancient Baku more easily, while our national heritage will be introduced to a wider audience through modern technologies.



