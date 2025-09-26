Latvia and Saudi Arabia ink aviation pact to boost global air connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. On September 24, Latvia signed a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia on cooperation in the field of aviation during the 42nd session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly, Trend reports.

The agreement grants airlines from both countries the right to conclude cooperation contracts, including codeshare agreements across their respective route networks. Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation hubs, aims to position Riyadh as a leading global connectivity center, competing with major international aviation cities. By signing this agreement, Latvia has established a legal framework to expand international passenger traffic and improve the country’s aviation connectivity.

Latvia’s interests at the ICAO Assembly, held in late September 2025 in Montreal, Canada, were represented by a Ministry of Transport delegation led by Deputy State Secretary Elīna Šimiņa-Neverovska.

The ICAO Assembly, held every three years, brings together global aviation leaders to strengthen cooperation and harmonize international aviation technical and legal standards. This year, more than 3,000 delegates from 193 countries participated in the event.