Kazakhstan, EASA strengthen aviation safety and sustainability cooperation

Photo: Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. On the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a meeting took place between Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Saltanat Tompiyeva, and Director for Strategy, Safety Management, Sustainable Development, and Global Engagement of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), María Nieves Rueda García, Trend reports via Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ICAO, Timur Tlegenov, and Managing Director for Flight Safety, Strategy, Standardization, and Harmonization of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, Zhanat Abdugalimov.

The discussions centered on actionable strategies to enhance institutional synergies between Kazakhstan and EASA, alongside Kazakhstan's positioning as a pivotal regional aviation nexus within the Eurasian landscape.



“The synergistic collaboration with EASA serves as a catalyst for Kazakhstan’s progressive alignment with premier European methodologies and the metamorphosis of our sector in the domains of aviation safety and the sustainability agenda,” emphasized Tompiyeva.

Following the convergence of stakeholders, both entities reaffirmed their commitment to perpetuating collaborative efforts in the domains of aviation safety protocols, aeronautical navigation systems, sustainable aviation fuel initiatives, and workforce development strategies. The execution of the accords will facilitate the expeditious alignment with European benchmarks, bolster Kazakhstan’s transit capabilities, and enhance the service quality for both passengers and airlines throughout the region.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is the EU agency responsible for ensuring safety and environmental protection in civil aviation across Europe. It develops aviation regulations, conducts safety inspections, certifies aircraft and aviation products, and works with international partners to promote global aviation standards. EASA plays a key role in shaping sustainable and safe air travel within the EU and beyond.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel