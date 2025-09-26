Pakistani PM gives shout-out to Azerbaijan during UN address

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its diplomatic support, Trend reports.

Speaking at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, the Prime Minister also extended thanks to China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the UN Secretary-General.

“We achieved victory in the war and are now seeking ways to establish peace in our region,” the prime minister stated.

