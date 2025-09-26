Uzbekistan, CNPC sign deal to build new underground gas storage
Uzbekistan and China’s CNPC have signed a memorandum to build a new underground gas storage facility at the Korabayir field, with a capacity of 1.5 billion cubic meters. The project aims to enhance the country’s energy stability and manage seasonal demand fluctuations, marking a strategic step in strengthening Uzbekistan’s energy security
