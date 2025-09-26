Fitch revises Uzbekistan's Anor Bank outlook to negative

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Uzbekistan’s Anor Bank to Negative, citing weakening core capital despite profitable operations and rapid loan growth. The agency affirmed the bank’s ‘B-’ IDRs and ‘b-’ Viability Rating, warning that persistent capital pressures could constrain growth and put future ratings at risk.

