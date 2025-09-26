Fitch revises Uzbekistan's Anor Bank outlook to negative
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Uzbekistan’s Anor Bank to Negative, citing weakening core capital despite profitable operations and rapid loan growth. The agency affirmed the bank’s ‘B-’ IDRs and ‘b-’ Viability Rating, warning that persistent capital pressures could constrain growth and put future ratings at risk.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy