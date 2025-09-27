Azerbaijani top officials pay tribute at Victory Park Memorial on Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.​ On the occasion of Remembrance Day, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, MPs, and other state officials visited the Victory Park on September 27, which is currently under construction in Baku, Trend reports.

The officials laid flowers at the memorial stone and honored with deep respect the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.