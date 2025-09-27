Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani top officials pay tribute at Victory Park Memorial on Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

Society Materials 27 September 2025 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.​ On the occasion of Remembrance Day, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, MPs, and other state officials visited the Victory Park on September 27, which is currently under construction in Baku, Trend reports.

The officials laid flowers at the memorial stone and honored with deep respect the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

