Azerbaijan's Fuzuli residents commemorate martyrs of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)

Society Materials 27 September 2025 11:08 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 27.​ The memory of the heroic sons who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories is being honored in the Fuzuli district, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Residents who returned to Fuzuli after the Second Karabakh War visited the monument in Karakhanbeyli village, one of the first villages to be liberated, to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Former internally displaced persons (IDPs) expressed their gratitude, noting that thanks to the sacrifices of these heroes, lands that were under Armenian occupation for decades have been freed, allowing them to return to their ancestral homes.

