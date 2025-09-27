Kyrgyzstan sees uptick in outbound money transfers
Money transfers from Kyrgyzstan rose in July, with significant flows to CIS countries, while total remittances received from abroad also showed notable growth, reflecting continuing cross-border financial activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy