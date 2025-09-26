Middle Corridor promises to be revolutionary change in how commerce transits region - Caleb Orr

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Middle Corridor promises to be revolutionary change in how commerce transits the region, Senior Advisor to Deputy Secretary of State Caleb Orr said, Trend reports.

He was addressing the sixth annual Caspian Business Forum in New York held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in partnership with the embassies of the Caspian Region.

“By avoiding the routes North through Russia and South through Iran, the Middle Corridor promises to be a revolutionary change in how commerce transits the region and is able to access the West in Europe and the U.S. TRIPP is a true example of how peace creates the conditions for trade, and how trade can then, in turn, cement peace and stability.”

Commenting on the importance of the broader Caspian region for U.S. foreign policy, Orr made a point that, “The broader Caspian region, including the South Caucasus and Central Asia, really is a focal point for U.S. foreign policy and strategy.” He also added that “this is not a short-term point of interest, it is a long-term point of emphasis, and it’s something that the U.S. sees as in our strategic interest, to invest in and to build off of for many years to come.”

He went on to highlight the importance of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, witnessed by President Trump. “President Trump’s historic peace agreement with Azerbaijan and Armenia shows the diplomatic investment that the Trump administration is placing in the region, and we think that a true pace dividend that can come about as a result of that agreement will be good for the region as a whole,” Orr stated.

Orr concluded his keynote remarks by adding that “the Trump Route for International for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and our C5+1 cooperation create a real chance to turn peace intro prosperity.”