Tajikistan’s extractive industry output soars in 8M2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Tajikistan’s mining industry experienced a rise in production during the first eight months of 2025. Specifically, growth was recorded in extraction of hard and brown coal, crude oil and natural gas output, metal ore production and extraction of other minerals.
