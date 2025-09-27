Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 27, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to September 25.
The official rate for $1 is 561,694 rials, while one euro is valued at 656,625 rials. On September 25, the euro was priced at 684,063 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 27
|
Rial on September 25
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
561,694
|
582,594
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
752,706
|
783,370
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
703,439
|
732,661
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,618
|
61,940
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
56,290
|
58,568
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
87,966
|
91,647
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,335
|
6,565
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
152,946
|
158,637
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,837,679
|
1,907,812
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
187,361
|
205,683
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
375,636
|
391,712
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
72,196
|
74,898
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,460,354
|
1,514,392
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
402,728
|
419,270
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
323,974
|
338,659
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,350
|
33,591
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,511
|
14,053
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,731
|
6,959
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
154,312
|
160,053
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
42,851
|
44,456
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
43
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
367,590
|
383,663
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
149,785
|
155,358
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,493,867
|
1,549,452
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
434,649
|
452,003
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
461,384
|
478,485
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,572
|
19,246
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
268
|
278
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
395,749
|
410,123
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
103,909
|
107,580
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
78,740
|
81,690
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,743,488
|
1,815,195
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
133,036
|
138,392
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
398,239
|
414,683
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
792,234
|
821,712
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
656,625
|
684,063
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
102,937
|
107,412
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
207,523
|
214,593
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
33,627
|
34,864
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,342
|
8,444
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
165,930
|
172,111
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
330,404
|
342,702
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
966,203
|
1,010,420
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
59,917
|
62,147
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
160,650
|
166,462
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,280
|
3,444
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,492 rials and $1 costs 719,834 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,629 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,578 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,05 -1,08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.
