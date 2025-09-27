Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 27, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to September 25.

The official rate for $1 is 561,694 rials, while one euro is valued at 656,625 rials. On September 25, the euro was priced at 684,063 rials.

Currency Rial on September 27 Rial on September 25 1 US dollar USD 561,694 582,594 1 British pound GBP 752,706 783,370 1 Swiss franc CHF 703,439 732,661 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,618 61,940 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,290 58,568 1 Danish krone DKK 87,966 91,647 1 Indian rupee INR 6,335 6,565 1 UAE Dirham AED 152,946 158,637 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,837,679 1,907,812 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 187,361 205,683 100 Japanese yen JPY 375,636 391,712 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,196 74,898 1 Omani rial OMR 1,460,354 1,514,392 1 Canadian dollar CAD 402,728 419,270 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 323,974 338,659 1 South African rand ZAR 32,350 33,591 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,511 14,053 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,731 6,959 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,312 160,053 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,851 44,456 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,590 383,663 1 Saudi riyal SAR 149,785 155,358 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,493,867 1,549,452 1 Singapore dollar SGD 434,649 452,003 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 461,384 478,485 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,572 19,246 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 278 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 395,749 410,123 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,909 107,580 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,740 81,690 100 Thai baht THB 1,743,488 1,815,195 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,036 138,392 1,000 South Korean won KRW 398,239 414,683 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 792,234 821,712 1 euro EUR 656,625 684,063 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 102,937 107,412 1 Georgian lari GEL 207,523 214,593 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,627 34,864 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,342 8,444 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 165,930 172,111 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 330,404 342,702 100 Philippine pesos PHP 966,203 1,010,420 1 Tajik somoni TJS 59,917 62,147 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,650 166,462 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,280 3,444

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,492 rials and $1 costs 719,834 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,629 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,578 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,05 -1,08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel