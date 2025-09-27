IMF warns Montenegro faces rising fiscal pressures
The IMF mission to Montenegro has released its Concluding Statement, highlighting a post-pandemic economic recovery alongside rising fiscal pressures and structural challenges. The report calls for targeted reforms, improved data collection, and strategic investments to sustain growth and strengthen fiscal stability.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy