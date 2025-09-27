BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The modern history of Azerbaijan is rich in numerous important events. However, among these events, some leave an indelible mark on the people's memory, awaken the national spirit, and change the course of history. September 27, 2020, is one of such days. This date is the beginning of the just struggle of the Azerbaijani people for their lands, a symbol of national unity and heroism, and also the first page of a historical victory.

As a result of the military aggression launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan in the early 1990s, Karabakh and seven surrounding districts - Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli - were occupied by Armenia. Following this occupation, about a million Azerbaijanis were displaced from their homeland. During the occupation, settlements were destroyed and civilians were mercilessly killed.

The Minsk Group of the CSCE (now the OSCE), established on March 24, 1992, to resolve the conflict, has tried to freeze the issue rather than resolve it, and thus the negotiations conducted over the years have been fruitless.

Azerbaijan has always demonstrated its commitment to international law and tried to resolve the conflict through negotiations. However, the Armenian negotiation process has not yielded results due to Armenia's destructive position.

For 30 years, Armenia has been committing provocations, regularly shelling Azerbaijani civilians, and not allowing them to live comfortably.

However, the Azerbaijani people have never reconciled with the occupation. On September 27, 2020, the Armenian armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire regime along the front. By order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation on September 27 in response to the enemy provocation. Thus, the Second Karabakh War began.

This war was the war of the Azerbaijani people for truth, justice, and territorial integrity. Under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army wrote history with the support of the people. The army, with its professionalism, ability to use high technologies, and the dedication of our soldiers and officers, broke through the Armenian occupiers' defense lines one by one and liberated large territories in a short time. As a result, as a result of the successful counter-offensive operation launched by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 27, five cities, four settlements, and 286 villages were liberated from occupation by November 9. On November 10, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of Russia signed a declaration of a ceasefire in the conflict zone.

A statement on the complete cessation of fire and all military operations. As a result of the continuation of the victory achieved on the military level on the political level, after 44 days of the Second Karabakh War, Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin were returned to Azerbaijan without a single shot being fired. The Second Karabakh War ended with the historic victory of Azerbaijan.

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation is not only a military success, but also the restoration of the dignity, national identity, and statehood traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijani martyrs who lost their lives in this war and Azerbaijani veterans who lost their health will always remain a source of pride in the memory of the Azerbaijani people throughout history.

This glorious history, written with their sacrifice, will be an example for future generations. The people united like an "iron fist" for a common goal and taught the enemy a historical lesson. This is also a shining example of the people's belief in their own strength as a nation.

Azerbaijani soldiers and officers defended the homeland with all their hearts, fearlessly facing death. This heroism of theirs is a source of pride for both history and the people. Their bravery now lives not only in history books, but also in poems, songs, films, and memories. This is also a symbol of their immortality.

The people of Azerbaijan are now victorious; their status has changed - they are known to the world as a strong, sovereign, and fighting people. A period of reconstruction, construction, and development has begun in the liberated territories. This means that victory is not only a memory of the past, but also the foundation of the future. The Second Karabakh War not only made the Azerbaijani people victorious but also strengthened the Azerbaijani national identity, consolidated the people's unity, and comforted the souls of Azerbaijani martyrs. Now it's up to the Azerbaijani people to keep alive the inner meaning of this victory and build life, culture, and prosperity in the liberated lands.