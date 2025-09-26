Czech Ambassador highlights positive dev't of relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ Relations between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan are developing in a highly positive manner, said Milan Sedláček, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a reception in Baku, Sedláček emphasized Azerbaijan’s firm and visionary approach on the international stage, noting that it deserves respect and recognition.

“In this context, I would especially like to highlight the high appreciation given to the organization and technical support of the COP29 in Baku. Within this platform, important meetings took place, among which the meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic was particularly significant. This was followed by the visit of the Minister of Economy to Prague, as well as a number of other important events,” the ambassador said.

According to Sedláček, these advancements have manifested in the expansion of bilateral economic synergies, cultural interchanges, tourism dynamics, and academic collaboration initiatives between the two nations.

