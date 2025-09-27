Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan signs agreements with 10 countries during 80th session of UNGA

Politics Materials 27 September 2025 03:24 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. A number of documents were signed between Azerbaijan and 10 countries during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

It is noted that an agreement was signed with the Maldives on visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports; with Angola, Djibouti, the Dominican Republic, and Suriname for holders of diplomatic and service passports; with Bahrain for holders of diplomatic passports; and with Guinea-Bissau for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports.

In addition, Memorandums of Understanding on political consultations were signed with Benin and Gambia, as well as a protocol with Ecuador.

