Chronicles of Victory: September 27, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation by Armenian armed forces along the front line, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation later named "Iron Fist" .The 44-day Patriotic War resulted in the end of nearly 30 years of occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Trend presents the Chronicles of Victory for September 27, 2020:
- Armenian armed forces shelled the Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone
- Azerbaijani army’s troops launched counter-offensive operation along entire front line
- President Ilham Aliyev appealed to Azerbaijani people
- Defense Ministry reports about Units of the Azerbaijan Army fighting for important heights
- Ombudsman makes statement on Armenia's gross violation of ceasefire with Azerbaijan
- Azerbaijan's MFA makes statement
- President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Security Council
- Defense ministry discloses villages liberated by Azerbaijani army
- Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports about liberation of 7 villages
- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared video footage from battlefield
- Azerbaijani defense minister reports about Armenian armed forces' suffering big losses
- Azerbaijani military command proposes Armenian garrison in Agdere to surrender
- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports about liberation of Murovdag peak of Murov mountain system
- President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree declaring martial law
-Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shares footage of destroyed ammunition depot of Armenian armed forces