Chronicles of Victory: September 27, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation by Armenian armed forces along the front line, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation later named "Iron Fist" .The 44-day Patriotic War resulted in the end of nearly 30 years of occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Trend presents the Chronicles of Victory for September 27, 2020:

- Armenian armed forces shelled the Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone

- Azerbaijani army’s troops launched counter-offensive operation along entire front line

- President Ilham Aliyev appealed to Azerbaijani people

- Defense Ministry reports about Units of the Azerbaijan Army fighting for important heights

- Ombudsman makes statement on Armenia's gross violation of ceasefire with Azerbaijan

- Azerbaijan's MFA makes statement

- President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Security Council

- Defense ministry discloses villages liberated by Azerbaijani army

- Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports about liberation of 7 villages

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared video footage from battlefield

- Azerbaijani defense minister reports about Armenian armed forces' suffering big losses

- Azerbaijani military command proposes Armenian garrison in Agdere to surrender

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports about liberation of Murovdag peak of Murov mountain system

- President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree declaring martial law

-Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shares footage of destroyed ammunition depot of Armenian armed forces