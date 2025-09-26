Trans-Caspian Corridor - key area of focus for U.S. - DFC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Trans-Caspian Corridor is a key area of focus for U.S. from foreign policy perspective, Conor Coleman, Head of Investments at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) said, Trend reports.

He was addressing the sixth annual Caspian Business Forum in New York held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in partnership with the embassies of the Caspian Region.

In this line, Coleman spoke on the importance of Trans-Caspian trade for international markets, and what the United States is doing to support its development. “The Caspian Corridor is a key area of focus for the U.S. government from a foreign policy perspective. Our work builds on a long U.S. history of supporting the economic development across Central Asia,” Coleman said.

“DFC is working to build secure, strategic investment corridors and economic zones –obviously, this aligns closely with the growing Middle Corridor,” Coleman noted.

Coleman also stressed the strategic potential created by the initialing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, adding: “The recent historic peace framework between Armenia and Azerbaijan is ushering in a new era that holds so much promise for increasing security and economic growth in the region.”