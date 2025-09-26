Middle Corridor - vital complement to existing transit routes - Georgian deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Middle Corridor is a vital complement to existing transit routes, said Lasha Darsalia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Trend reports.

He was addressing the sixth annual Caspian Business Forum in New York held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in partnership with the embassies of the Caspian Region.

He discussed the growing importance of transport connectivity in the region through the projects such as the Middle Corridor. “The Middle Corridor represents not just an alternative, but a vital complement to existing transit routes,” Darsalia said.

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Anaklia Deep Sea Port are all parts of our mission for investing in connectivity. But connectivity is not only about the physical infrastructure – it is also about collaboration, harmonization, custom efficiency, and digital integration,” he noted.

Darsalia also shed light on the important work that Georgia is doing to attract investment, adding: “Georgia is not just a transit country, it is an investment destination, combatting corruption, creating a business-friendly tax environment for the companies engaged in the region.”