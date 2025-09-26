BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ President Ilham Aliyev's meetings in Washington in August 2025 and his participation this month in the 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York reflect the parallel development of Azerbaijan’s new geopolitical stance, sovereignty-based diplomacy, and growing economic activity.

The New York visit highlighted Azerbaijan’s rising influence in the South Caucasus and its strategic role in the Global North-South and East-West transport corridors. Alongside political dialogue, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized economic diplomacy, holding high-level meetings with US officials and leading figures of the international energy sector. The trip demonstrated that Azerbaijan acts as a geopolitical actor capable of shaping the international agenda and exercising strong political will.

In New York, President Ilham Aliyev paired his address to the UN with a series of discussions with prominent business leaders, highlighting Azerbaijan’s ambition to present itself as a reliable partner for global investors. The meetings, particularly with representatives of the energy, technology, and financial sectors, signaled that Baku is eager to broaden its appeal and attract capital for projects ranging from logistics and digital infrastructure to green energy and education.

Azerbaijan, in the post-conflict period, is not only acting as a regional leader but is also taking steps to become a global economic player. President Ilham Aliyev’s messages at major international platforms, including Washington, New York, Davos, and COP summits, clearly outlined the state’s strategic economic vision and the role of diplomacy in implementing it.

Perhaps most telling were the president’s encounters with the heads of some of the world’s largest investment firms, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, and Neuberger Berman, which together oversee trillions of dollars in assets. Conversations with those firms validated Azerbaijan’s potential well beyond its reputation. Blackstone’s expertise in real estate, logistics, and digital networks; Brookfield’s portfolio in renewable energy and infrastructure; and Neuberger Berman’s investments in industry and education were highlighted as aligning closely with Baku’s development plans, illustrating that the country's new economic model is gaining recognition in global markets.

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), long the bedrock of the nation’s fiscal stability, has emerged as a key player in these partnerships. By engaging with alternative investment giants, the fund aims not only to secure financial returns but also to ensure national development in future-oriented sectors such as digital technologies, green energy, healthcare, and education by leveraging international expertise and resources.

Together, these dynamics bolster Azerbaijan’s foothold in the global economy and investment networks, sharpening its competitiveness at both the regional and international levels. Just as importantly, they illustrate the tangible results of the country’s emerging economic diplomacy, a strategy that officials say will help sustain long-term growth and resilience in the years to come.

