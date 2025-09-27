Azerbaijan to continue its efforts to advance peace agenda - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"September 27 marks the fifth anniversary of the start of the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended nearly 30 years of occupation and aggression, laying the foundation for the current post-conflict realities and peace in our region.

We honor with deep respect and reverence the memory of the courageous sons and daughters who gave their lives for the triumph of historical justice and international law, and we wish healing to all those who lost their health along the way. In this period, when lasting peace and stability are closer than ever, our country will confidently continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda," the minister noted.