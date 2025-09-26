Kazakhstan ready to participate in implementation of Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Kazakhstan is ready to participate in implementation of Zangezur corridor, said Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

He was addressing the sixth annual Caspian Business Forum in New York held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in partnership with the embassies of the Caspian Region.

Mirzagaliyev highlighted how the Middle Corridor is rapidly becoming one of the main international trade routes, and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity opens new possibilities for regional cooperation.

“We welcome the TRIPP initiative and we would like to participate in the implementation of the Zangezur corridor to strengthen connectivity along the Middle Corridor,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of Kazakhstan’s energy cooperation with the United States, noting: “The energy sector is the cornerstone of our economic and bilateral relationship with the United States...We align with U.S. energy priorities.”

“On average, 24 percent of U.S. uranium imports originate from Kazakhstan. And we are willing to strengthen our role as a trusted and reliable partner of the U.S. in nuclear energy,” Mirzagaliyev stated.