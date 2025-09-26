September 27 - day marked by both grief and national pride - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ There are days in Azerbaijan’s modern history that are etched into the nation’s memory as symbols of both grief and pride, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"September 27 – Memorial Day – is one such day. It marks the beginning of the Patriotic War in 2020, which ended after 44 days with a historic Victory, when the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations to liberate occupied territories.

Today is about honoring the sacred memory of martyrs, bowing before their heroism, and at the same time recalling the great victory born from national unity. September 27 is a special day when grief and pride, tears and joy coexist. On that day, in response to large-scale provocations by the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Army began counter-offensive operations. From the early morning, reports from the frontlines mobilized society. From the very first day, the people united around the Commander-in-Chief. Citizens filled the streets and squares to support the army. Volunteers rushed to military commissariats, while women and children sent aid to the front. This was no longer just a war; it was a nationwide mobilization,” he said.

According to Garayev, one of the most important factors in the Patriotic War was the wise and resolute policy of President Ilham Aliyev.

“Years before the war, President Ilham Aliyev had openly declared from international platforms that Azerbaijan would never accept the occupation of its lands. He systematically strengthened the country’s military capabilities while delivering the truth about Karabakh to the world. From the very first day of the war, as Commander-in-Chief, his role was irreplaceable in managing the army, shaping the political and ideological environment, and motivating the nation. His appeals to the people and his firm messages instilled high morale in society. The slogan ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan!’ became a symbol of national unity. His policies on the diplomatic front and in the information sphere conveyed Azerbaijan’s just cause to the world. By giving multiple interviews to international media outlets, he exposed Armenia’s aggression and defended Azerbaijan’s position based on international law,” he noted.

Garayev emphasized that the world closely followed the situation in the South Caucasus from the first days of the war.

“Although Armenia tried for years to mask its occupation policy with propaganda, the consistent diplomacy of President Ilham Aliyev yielded results. Azerbaijan’s position was rooted in international law, UN resolutions, and the principle of justice. During the war, the President gave interviews to major global media outlets such as BBC, CNN Türk, Al Jazeera, France 24, TRT, Euronews, and many others, exposing Armenia’s lies with facts and informing the world that Azerbaijani lands had been under occupation for nearly 30 years and hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were displaced. His logical, fact-based speeches strengthened Azerbaijan’s position internationally and marked the beginning of victory in the information war,” he said.

The political analyst stressed that the Patriotic War was not only a military operation but also an embodiment of national will, unity, and the determined leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

“Fuzuli was where the army achieved its first major victories, liberating several villages despite difficult terrain and enemy fortifications. The liberation of Jabrayil and later, the strategically important Hadrut in early October inspired the nation. Operations in Zangilan and Gubadli completely broke the enemy’s defense line in the southern part of Karabakh. The Shusha operation became the brightest and most heroic chapter of the war. In harsh mountainous conditions, Azerbaijani soldiers entered Shusha through close combat, determining the fate of the war. On November 8, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the people to announce the liberation of Shusha, a moment that brought tears of pride and joy across the country. Days later, Armenia signed the act of capitulation, restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” he said.

Garayev underlined that Memorial Day is first and foremost about honoring the martyrs.

“Nearly 3,000 martyrs have inscribed their names into the most glorious page of Azerbaijan’s history. Each of them sacrificed their lives for freedom and territorial integrity. But this day is remembered not only with grief, but also with pride, because their blood was not shed in vain. Their dreams came true, the lands were liberated, and life returned to Karabakh. On Memorial Day, state ceremonies are held across the country, people visit the graves of martyrs, and schools, universities, and cultural institutions organize events in their memory. It is also a message to future generations: the spirit of our heroes will live forever,” he said.

According to him, the end of the 44-day war marked the beginning of a new era for Azerbaijan, one of reconstruction and development.

“Immediately after the war, President Ilham Aliyev made numerous visits to Karabakh. Each visit carried symbolic and political significance; the rightful owner had returned to the liberated lands. The President personally attended groundbreaking ceremonies, launched roads, electricity, an airport, water, and energy projects. In a short time, international airports were built in Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin. Major cultural events were revived in Shusha. Thanks to the President’s wise policy, smart village projects and modern urban development plans are being implemented in Karabakh. The goal is not only to restore the liberated lands, but also to turn them into one of the most advanced regions in the world,” he said.

Garayev concluded that September 27 is not only a Remembrance Day but also a turning point in Azerbaijan’s statehood history.

“This day once again reflects the unity of the people, the heroism of the martyrs, the strength of the army, and the determined leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The Azerbaijani people will always remember this day with both grief and great pride, because Memorial Day is when our martyrs ascended to eternity, and at the same time, when Azerbaijan moved toward Eternal Victory,” the political analyst added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel