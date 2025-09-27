President of Kyrgyzstan reaffirms strong political and economic ties with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 27. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the importance of strengthening political, economic, and cultural cooperation with Turkmenistan in a congratulatory message to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the country’s 34th Independence Day, Trend reports via the president's office.

Zhaparov noted that Turkmenistan has achieved sustainable development, preserved its national traditions, and enhanced its international standing under the leadership of President Berdimuhamedov. He stressed that warm and trusting relations between Bishkek and Ashgabat form a solid basis for expanding joint initiatives across key sectors.

The Kyrgyz President expressed confidence that deepening cooperation would contribute to the prosperity of both nations and reaffirmed his country’s readiness to work closely with Turkmenistan.

Concluding his message, Zhaparov conveyed his best wishes for the health and success of the Turkmen leader, as well as peace and prosperity for the Turkmen people.