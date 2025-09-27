Uzbekistan and Bangladesh ink visa-free travel deal for diplomats

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 26. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Touhid Hossain, Adviser for Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, to discuss bilateral cooperation and a diplomatic visa exemption, the country's Minister wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“We signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports,” the post reads.

He added that the talks also addressed a broad spectrum of bilateral and multilateral issues, underscoring the shared commitment of both sides to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, in 2024, Uzbekistan and Bangladesh concluded a new agreement in the field of textile development. The document is aimed at expanding economic cooperation, encouraging mutual investments, creating new opportunities for businesses, and further strengthening ties between the textile industry associations of the two countries.