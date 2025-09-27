ADB shows interest in solar energy project in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district (Exclusive)
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has expressed interest in investing in a solar power project in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, building on recent agreements signed during COP29 in Baku. ADB already backs nearly $800 million worth of renewable projects in the country and says improving credit ratings make Azerbaijan’s market increasingly attractive for future investments.
