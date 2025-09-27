President Xi Jinping calls for tightening strategic and economic co-op with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 27. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the advancement of strategic and economic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative in a congratulatory message to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the country’s 34th Independence Day, Trend reports via the Press Service of the President of Turkmenistan.

In his message, Xi called for the construction of a “Community with a Shared Future for China and Turkmenistan,” highlighting the importance of deepening political mutual trust, supporting each other, and aligning development strategies.

Xi noted the successful implementation of Turkmenistan’s “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State” strategy under President Berdimuhamedov’s leadership. He also referenced two meetings with the Turkmen leader earlier this year, during which important agreements on multifaceted cooperation were reached, marking a new stage in Chinese-Turkmen relations.

“China, as a comprehensive strategic partner, sincerely welcomes all of Turkmenistan’s successes,” the message emphasized, concluding with wishes for development, prosperity, and the happiness and well-being of the Turkmen people.