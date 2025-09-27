Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly join voices in silence to mark Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

Society Materials 27 September 2025 12:51 (UTC +04:00)
Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly join voices in silence to mark Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

Aslan Mammadli
KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 27. A minute of silence has been announced in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly in connection with Remembrance Day - September 27 at 12:00 (GMT +4), just like in all regions of Azerbaijan, to honor the memory of martyrs, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

During the minute of silence, traffic and pedestrians were suspended on the central streets of cities and districts, and horns were sounded.

This tradition symbolizes respect for the memory of the martyrs and the unity of the people.

