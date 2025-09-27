Head of Kyrgyz government set to pay official visit to Belarus

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 27. Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will make an official visit to Belarus on September 28–29, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

During the visit, Kasymaliev is scheduled to meet with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. A series of international agreements aimed at strengthening and developing bilateral relations is expected to be signed following the meetings.

Furthermore, on September 29–30, Kasymaliev will participate in sessions of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, as well as the plenary session of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom Belarus.