Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

Head of Kyrgyz government set to pay official visit to Belarus

Kyrgyzstan Materials 27 September 2025 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
Head of Kyrgyz government set to pay official visit to Belarus
Photo: Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 27. Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will make an official visit to Belarus on September 28–29, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

During the visit, Kasymaliev is scheduled to meet with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. A series of international agreements aimed at strengthening and developing bilateral relations is expected to be signed following the meetings.

Furthermore, on September 29–30, Kasymaliev will participate in sessions of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, as well as the plenary session of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom Belarus.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more