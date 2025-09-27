“AzerGold” CJSC organizes visit of martyrs’ families to the city of Shusha (PHOTO)

“AzerGold” Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC), in partnership with the Dashkasan District Executive Authority and the Shusha State Reserve, has successfully implemented a commemorative social initiative titled “In the footsteps of Victory,” marking the fifth anniversary of the outbreak of the Patriotic War.

The program was conceived to pay solemn tribute to the memory of the heroic sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to preserve their legacy for future generations, and to extend moral and social support to the families of fallen servicemen.

As part of the initiative, families of martyrs from the Dashkasan district retraced the historic path of victory taken by their loved ones and visited the lands liberated at the cost of their ultimate sacrifice.

During the visit to Shusha—an enduring symbol of national triumph and the cultural capital of Azerbaijan—the families became acquainted with the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage and observed the large-scale reconstruction and restoration works currently under way. The itinerary included the Jidir Duzu Plain, the Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum and Museum Complex, the bullet-scarred busts of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Bulbul and Khurshidbanu Natavan, the Mehmandarov Museum, the Isa Spring, and other significant cultural monuments.

Throughout the journey, accounts of the valor and steadfastness of the fallen heroes were shared. Parents of servicemen who fought and attained martyrdom in the battles for the liberation of Shusha visited the very sites where their sons had once stood in defense of the Motherland. The program concluded with a memorial prayer service at the historic Govhar Agha Mosque, where the martyrs were honored with deep reverence.

“AzerGold” CJSC continues to regard the families of martyrs as a priority focus of its corporate social responsibility strategy. The Company implements a wide range of projects designed to enhance the social well-being of these families and contributes actively to the employment of both martyr family members and war veterans. At present, a total of 351 employees of “AzerGold,” its subsidiaries, and long-term contractor organizations belong to these distinguished and sensitive social categories.