Turkmenistan taps into wellness wave with medicinal products at Commodity Exchange
The lots are available for prepayment with FCA delivery from Jebel city, totaling millions of dollars in potential export value.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy