Turkmennebit makes waves at commodity exchange with customers from Afghanistan, UK, and Türkiye
Business representatives from Afghanistan and the United Kingdom purchased Turkmennebit products, while Turkish entrepreneurs concluded deals with local suppliers for purified cotton waste.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy