Opening ceremony of III CIS Games takes place in Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The opening ceremony of the III CIS Games is being held today in Ganja, Trend reports.

The event is scheduled to begin at 19:00 at the city stadium.

At the ceremony, the Azerbaijani flag will be carried by karateka Asiman Gurbanli and taekwondo athlete Zemfira Hasanzade.

The tournament, which began on September 26, features a total of 1,624 athletes and 2,337 representatives from 13 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by 340 athletes, Russia by 262, Uzbekistan by 254, Belarus by 240, Kazakhstan by 147, Tajikistan by 144, Kyrgyzstan by 126, Turkmenistan by 48, Turkey by 38, Cuba by 11, Kuwait by 6, Oman by 4, and Pakistan by 4.

The III CIS Games will continue until October 8, concluding at the Ganja City Stadium.