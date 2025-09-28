Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani tennis players claim multiple medals at III CIS Games (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani tennis players claim multiple medals at III CIS Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijani tennis players continued their strong performance at the III CIS Games, Trend reports.

In the doubles final, Onur Guluzade and Adil Akhmedzade faced the Russian pair Evgeny Vasikov and Evgeny Dosov, losing 0:3 and taking silver medals.

Bronze medals were secured by Onur Guluzade and Marziya Nurmatova in the mixed doubles, and by Aylin Askerova and Yagmur Mammadli in the women’s doubles.

This marks the sixth medal for Azerbaijani tennis players at the Games, following silver in the boys’ and girls’ team events and bronze for Yagmur Mammadli in the under-14 women’s tournament. Tomorrow, Adil Akhmedzade, Onur Guluzade, and Marziya Nurmatova will compete in the finals of the individual event.

