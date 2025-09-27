Iran's Mercantile Exchange sales downturn
Iran Mercantile Exchange sold 3.36 million tons worth $1.09 billion from September 20–25, down 10% in value. Industrial sales hit 1.19 million tons at $452 million, and petroleum products reached 175,000 tons at $163 million. Other sections saw 1.98 million tons sold through auctions, exports, and sub-markets.
