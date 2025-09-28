Competitions in four sports underway at III CIS Games in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Competitions in four sports will be held today at the III CIS Games taking place in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The final round of the individual table tennis competition will take place at the Gabala Olympic Complex. The competition begins at 10:00 a.m.

Among the representatives of Azerbaijan, Onur Guluzade and Adil Akhmedzade, as well as Marziya Nurmetova, will compete for the championship.

The Gabala Shooting Club will host clay pigeon shooting competitions, the Ganja Sports Palace will host swimming competitions, and the Sheki City Stadium will host chovgan competitions.

The clay pigeon shooting competition will feature mixed team and individual competitions for women and men. Swimming will feature freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and medley events.

The Azerbaijani national chovgan team will face the Kyrgyz team in Group A, while Uzbekistan will play against Kazakhstan in Group B.

Following the competitions, the Games' opening ceremony will take place at the Ganja City Stadium. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating in the III CIS Games. The Games will conclude on October 8.