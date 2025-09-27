EBRD-backed Egytrans drives growth and sustainability in logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Egypt’s leading logistics provider, Egytrans, is accelerating its growth and sustainability drive with backing from the EBRD’s Women in Business program, Trend reports.

Under the leadership of CEO Abir Leheta, recently named among Forbes Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2025, the company has diversified its services, expanded regionally and embraced digital and green transformation.

Founded over 50 years ago as a family business, Egytrans now offers integrated transport solutions ranging from freight forwarding to project logistics. Recent milestones include the acquisition of NOSCO Egypt and the opening of its first branch in Saudi Arabia, which has tripled the company’s workforce to 1,000 employees.

With EBRD support, Egytrans has developed its first carbon footprint report, introduced sustainability reporting, and advanced digital transformation through new IT systems and initiatives such as Logivators, an accelerator for logistics start-ups.

Leheta emphasised the importance of collaboration and resilience in leadership. “Real success comes from working with smart people who can help drive things forward,” she said, urging women entrepreneurs to seek support in male-dominated industries.

As it expands, Egytrans aims to position itself as a regional leader in sustainable logistics, contributing not only to business growth but also to broader economic and social development.