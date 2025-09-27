Russia and Kazakhstan pledge enhanced coordination on international affairs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 27. On September 27, Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev convened to review and plan the schedule and substantive matters of forthcoming bilateral meetings at the highest and senior levels, Trend reports via the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The parties also discussed mutually interesting issues of coordinating the positions of Moscow and Astana on regional and international agendas.

Moreover, the Ambassador presented the Minister with a congratulatory message on the occasion of his appointment to this high state position from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.

Alexey Borodavkin joined in the congratulations and wished Yermek Kosherbayev success in his responsible work, also expressing confidence that the professionalism and rich experience of the new head of Kazakhstan’s foreign affairs ministry would contribute to strengthening the allied relations and integration ties between Kazakhstan and Russia.