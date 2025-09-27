Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, U.S. ink landmark memorandum on nuclear energy cooperation

Economy Materials 27 September 2025 14:45 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, U.S. ink landmark memorandum on nuclear energy cooperation
Photo: U.S. State Department for Arms Control and International Security

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 27. Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Muzaffarbek Madrahimov, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Brent Christensen signed a Memorandum of Understanding on nuclear cooperation, Trend reports via the U.S. State Department for Arms Control and Int'l Security.

According to Christensen, the signing of the memorandum establishes a framework for expanded collaboration in nuclear energy, including knowledge exchange between experts and industrial enterprises from both countries.

He also emphasized that the agreement aligns with a U.S. presidential executive order aimed at supporting the competitiveness of the American nuclear industry in the global market.

Earlier this summer, Uzbekistan’s senators approved a law joining the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, which provides legal mechanisms for insurance and compensation in the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

