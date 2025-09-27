Iran’s inflation rate sees upward trajectory

Iran’s point-to-point inflation rose 45.3% in the sixth month of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year. The increase was especially sharp for food, beverages, and tobacco at 57.8%. Inflation in rural areas reached 49.1%, slightly higher than the 44.6% recorded in cities.

