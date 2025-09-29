INMerge Innovation Summit kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The two-day INMerge Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding, has officially opened in Baku, Trend reports.

The fifth edition of the summit marks an anniversary and aims to foster the growth of Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem, create a platform for collaboration between startups and investors, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience among all participants.

The event brings together thought leaders, investors, and innovators from sectors such as fintech, telecommunications, e-commerce, and more. INMerge also serves as a strategic venue for building partnerships, expanding cooperation, and strengthening international ties with key industry players across the region.

Last year’s summit drew over 5,000 participants, more than 100 speakers, and numerous startups and investors. Preparations for the 2025 edition are already underway, with even more ambitious goals.

Notable speakers at the 2024 summit included YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, Amazon VP and CTO Werner Vogels, Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl, Waze founder Uri Levine, Harvard Business School professor Linda Hill, and Stanford University professor Ilya Strebulaev.

Will be updated