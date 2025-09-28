CIS Games are more than just sports competitions, SecGen Lebedev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev highlighted the significance of the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan during his address to organizers, participants, and guests, Trend reports.

“The CIS Games are more than just sports competitions. They are a clear demonstration that sport remains one of the most powerful forces for unity in our time,” Lebedev said.

He emphasized that the III CIS Games will leave a lasting mark on the Commonwealth’s sporting history and further strengthen humanitarian cooperation among member states.

Lebedev wished all young athletes success in their competitions, new records, and personal growth.

“May these Games inspire new achievements, both on the sporting arenas and in constructive efforts for the benefit of our countries,” he concluded.