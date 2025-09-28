Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28.​ Average prices for Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO), and Dated Brent grew this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $1.70, or 2.4 percent, compared to last week, to $71.84 per barrel.

The maximum price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $73.76 per barrel, and the minimum $69.46 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $70.26 per barrel, which is $1.70, or 2.4 percent, more than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $72.24 per barrel, and the minimum price $67.92 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $57.65 per barrel, up $0.90, or 1.5 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $59.12 per barrel, and the lowest $55.62 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $69.48 per barrel for the week, up $1.60, or 2.4 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $71.93 per barrel, and the lowest $66.75 per barrel.

Oil type/date 22.09.2025 23.09.2025 24.09.2025 25.09.2025 26.09.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $69,46 $71,42 $72,14 $72,43 $73,76 $71,84 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $67,92 $69,65 $70,60 $70,89 $72,24 $70,26 Urals (EX NOVO) $55,62 $57,26 $58,14 $58,13 $59,12 $57,65 Dated Brent $66,75 $68,41 $69,78 $70,54 $71,93 69,48

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel