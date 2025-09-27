Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin shifts up in pricing

The new edition of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 1.11 million rials (about $1,979) on September 27, rising from 1.08 million rials (roughly $1,922) on September 25. The older version of the Bahar Azadi coin, minted between 1979 and 1991, was sold for 1.04 billion rials (around $1,846).

